The view from the flight deck of an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard as it approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker during flight May 19, 2020. This flight was part of Operation American Resolve flyover of medical facilities in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential missions personnel serving in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 13:29
|Photo ID:
|6219349
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-IM339-0029
|Resolution:
|7176x4961
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EC-130J Pilot [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT