EC-130J Pilot

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Curtis Mulkey, a pilot from the 193rd Special Operations Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, makes adjustments to an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft during flight May 19, 2020. This flight was part of Operation American Resolve flyover of medical facilities in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential missions personnel serving in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

