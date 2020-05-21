Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett talks with Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico May 21, 2020. Barrett visited various mission partners, explored active mission sets and got a better understanding of how Team Kirtland has sustained national security capabilities during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 10:34 Photo ID: 6219098 VIRIN: 200521-F-PM546-1071 Resolution: 5172x3177 Size: 8.58 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF tours Kirtland AFB; base sustains national security capabilities during COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.