    SecAF tours Kirtland AFB; base sustains national security capabilities during COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5]

    SecAF tours Kirtland AFB; base sustains national security capabilities during COVID-19

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett talks with Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico May 21, 2020. Barrett visited various mission partners, explored active mission sets and got a better understanding of how Team Kirtland has sustained national security capabilities during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF tours Kirtland AFB; base sustains national security capabilities during COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

