SecAF tours Kirtland AFB; base sustains national security capabilities during COVID-19

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett learns about the missions led by Lt. Col. Shawn Chamberlin (center), 377th Weapon System Security Squadron commander, and Maj. Daniel Crouch (left), 898th Munitions Squadron commander at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico May 21, 2020. Barrett visited various mission partners, explored active mission sets and got a better understanding of how Team Kirtland has sustained national security capabilities during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin J. Prisbrey)

