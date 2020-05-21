Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Prisbrey 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett is listens to Col. Timothy Sejba, Space and Missile Systems Center director about their mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 21, 2020. Barrett visited various mission partners, explored active mission sets and got a better understanding of how Team Kirtland has sustained national security capabilities during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin J. Prisbrey)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 10:34
    Photo ID: 6219097
    VIRIN: 200521-F-OD583-1184
    Resolution: 5327x3805
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF tours Kirtland AFB; base sustains national security capabilities during COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

