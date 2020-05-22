The Green Knights motorcycle club blocks traffic during the Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2020. The Green Knights are a group made up of members of Team Yokota who participate in motorcycle rides and various volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 05:32 Photo ID: 6218903 VIRIN: 200522-F-VB704-2085 Resolution: 4981x3558 Size: 618.14 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.