Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Yokota members salute during a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2020. The 374th Airlift Wing hosted the ceremony in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 05:33
    Photo ID: 6218899
    VIRIN: 200522-F-VB704-2058
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 665.11 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony
    Yokota honors fallen with Memorial Day retreat ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    USPACOM
    Memorial Day
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    USFJ
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Yokota Honor Guard
    Memorial retreat
    Yokota Green Knights
    U.S. Band of the Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT