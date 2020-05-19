NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

The new lip reading kit designed by NSWC PCD procurement lead Jonathan Chapman. Chapman designed the kit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and requirements of face masks and shields. The kit was designed primarily for use by hearing impaired employees. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green

