The new lip reading kit designed by NSWC PCD procurement lead Jonathan Chapman. Chapman designed the kit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and requirements of face masks and shields. The kit was designed primarily for use by hearing impaired employees. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green
|05.19.2020
|05.21.2020 23:06
|6218705
|200508-N-UI581-041
|4981x3558
|1.43 MB
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|2
|0
|0
NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit
