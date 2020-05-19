Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit [Image 2 of 2]

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    The new lip reading kit designed by NSWC PCD procurement lead Jonathan Chapman. Chapman designed the kit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and requirements of face masks and shields. The kit was designed primarily for use by hearing impaired employees. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green

