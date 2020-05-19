Jonathan Chapman, NSWC PCD procurement lead, speaks with Deanna Pedersen, NSWC PCD procurement branch head, using the lip reading kit he designed. Chapman designed the kit for use by hearing impaired team members at the command. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 23:06
|Photo ID:
|6218704
|VIRIN:
|200508-N-UI581-012
|Resolution:
|5092x3637
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit
LEAVE A COMMENT