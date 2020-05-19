Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Jonathan Chapman, NSWC PCD procurement lead, speaks with Deanna Pedersen, NSWC PCD procurement branch head, using the lip reading kit he designed. Chapman designed the kit for use by hearing impaired team members at the command. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:06
    Photo ID: 6218704
    VIRIN: 200508-N-UI581-012
    Resolution: 5092x3637
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit
    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    Procurement
    EEO
    NAVSEA
    Mike Adams
    Equal Employment Opportunity
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division
    NSWC PCD
    3D Printer
    NSWC HQ
    Corporate Operations Department
    COVID-19
    Lip Reading
    Jonathan Chapman
    Dr Chris Musto
    Hydrospace Laboratory
    Lip Reading Kit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT