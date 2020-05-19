NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

Jonathan Chapman, NSWC PCD procurement lead, speaks with Deanna Pedersen, NSWC PCD procurement branch head, using the lip reading kit he designed. Chapman designed the kit for use by hearing impaired team members at the command. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green

