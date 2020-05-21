Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

    NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit

    Courtesy Photo | The new lip reading kit designed by NSWC PCD procurement lead Jonathan Chapman. ...... read more read more

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Story by Susan H. Lawson 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Jonathan Chapman, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) procurement lead designed a lip reading kit for the hearing impaired with the help of fellow employees and a 3D printer.

    “A need was brought to my attention to help people with hearing impairments during COVID-19,” said Chapman. “Masks are a wonderful answer to keep the workforce safe during this time but can bring communication to a complete stop for personnel who rely on their extraordinary ability to lip read.”

    Chapman developed the idea with a desire to design a tool that would stay in the control of the individual so they would always be able to communicate no matter where on base their job took them.

    With an extremely low supply for masks and the need for 100 percent of the workforce to obtain a clear mask, Chapman developed the hand held concept. After settling on a design and working on sketches with Dr. Chris Musto, Hydrospace Laboratory manager at NSWC PCD, Chapman obtained an endorsement from the Equal Employment Opportunity office.

    Chapman and Musto used a 3D printer at NSWC PCD to achieve the end-result for his design of a simple handle that would hold a clear sheet to aid in the protection of individuals needing to lower their mask and communicate via lip reading.

    “I am thankful we were able to create this kit for our hearing impaired team members,” said Musto.

    The kit consists of a handle, three face-shield inserts, one terry cloth, alcohol prep pads, and a carrying case. All components fit into the case making it easy to carry, keeping at desk areas, or loading to go in a laptop bag.

    “It is really great to see these wonderful ideas coming from all parts of our organization through collaboration,” said Mike Adams, Corporate Operations department head at NSWC PCD.

    The command currently has five kits ready to distribute with the ability to create more upon demand.

    “I hope the kits will serve the workforce well during this time,” said Chapman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:06
    Story ID: 370620
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PCD Procurement Lead Designs Lip Reading Kit, by Susan H. Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    Procurement
    EEO
    NAVSEA
    Mike Adams
    Equal Employment Opportunity
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division
    NSWC PCD
    3D Printer
    NSWC HQ
    Corporate Operations Department
    COVID-19
    Lip Reading
    Jonathan Chapman
    Dr Chris Musto
    Hydrospace Laboratory
    Lip Reading Kit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT