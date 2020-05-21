Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flags-In 2020

    Flags-In 2020

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at headstones as part of Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2020. For more than 50 years, soldiers from The Old Guard have honored our nation’s fallen military heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites of service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Over 1,000 soldiers place over 250,000 flags in front of every headstone, and columbarium and niche wall column. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 19:57
    Photo ID: 6218545
    VIRIN: 200521-A-IW468-010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flags-In 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

