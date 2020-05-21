Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at headstones as part of Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 21, 2020. For more than 50 years, soldiers from The Old Guard have honored our nation’s fallen military heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites of service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Over 1,000 soldiers place over 250,000 flags in front of every headstone, and columbarium and niche wall column. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 19:57 Photo ID: 6218538 VIRIN: 200521-A-IW468-726 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.13 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flags-In 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.