A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, stands at the top of Gold Star Peak, 30 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska after ascending the mountain in honor of fallen Soldiers 20 May, 2020. Gold Star Peak is named in honor of all servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country and paratroopers regularly ascend to the top to show their respect. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)
Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak
