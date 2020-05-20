Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak [Image 2 of 3]

    Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, stands at the top of Gold Star Peak, 30 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska after ascending the mountain in honor of fallen Soldiers 20 May, 2020. Gold Star Peak is named in honor of all servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country and paratroopers regularly ascend to the top to show their respect. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    Memorial day
    Gold Star Peak

