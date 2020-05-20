Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak

    Photo By Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk | A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry...... read more read more

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Story by Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers make the hike at least once a year, although this year makes it the largest group to ascend at once. Due to social-distancing requirements the paratroopers were divided into four groups.
    “We wanted all our paratroopers to have the opportunity to honor their fallen comrades.” said Major John McDougall, the Chaplain for the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, aka the Spartan brigade. “With the COVID-19 restictrions and limited space on the top of Gold Star Peak we split the paratroopers into four groups”
    The Spartan brigade has lost 77 paratroopers during combat tours since 11 Sept., 2001.
    An important part of the event involved 77 paratroopers carrying a photograph of a fallen comrade to the top of the 4,148-foot peak.
    At the top, they took turns holding up a photo, saying the names of the fallen and planting an American flag at the peak.
    “It is a very hard climb to the top, we gained 3,000-feet of elevation in a distance of less than two miles.” said Anthony Moldunado, a paratrooper with the Spartan brigade who made the hike with a 40-pound rucksack and a photo of a fallen paratrooper. “The difficulties and pain we experienced during the climb is a way to show our respect to those who paid the ultimate price.”
    Gold Star peak is a previously unnamed mountain-top near Anchorage, Alaska, dedicated to service members who died during combat operations.

