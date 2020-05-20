Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak

Photo By Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk | A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk | A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, plants a flag representing a fallen comrade on top of Gold Star Peak 20 May, 2020, 30 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska. Gold Star Peak is named in honor of all servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country and paratroopers from 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, regularly climb the 4,000-foot mountain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk) see less | View Image Page

Paratroopers make the hike at least once a year, although this year makes it the largest group to ascend at once. Due to social-distancing requirements the paratroopers were divided into four groups.

“We wanted all our paratroopers to have the opportunity to honor their fallen comrades.” said Major John McDougall, the Chaplain for the 4th IBCT (A), 25th ID, aka the Spartan brigade. “With the COVID-19 restictrions and limited space on the top of Gold Star Peak we split the paratroopers into four groups”

The Spartan brigade has lost 77 paratroopers during combat tours since 11 Sept., 2001.

An important part of the event involved 77 paratroopers carrying a photograph of a fallen comrade to the top of the 4,148-foot peak.

At the top, they took turns holding up a photo, saying the names of the fallen and planting an American flag at the peak.

“It is a very hard climb to the top, we gained 3,000-feet of elevation in a distance of less than two miles.” said Anthony Moldunado, a paratrooper with the Spartan brigade who made the hike with a 40-pound rucksack and a photo of a fallen paratrooper. “The difficulties and pain we experienced during the climb is a way to show our respect to those who paid the ultimate price.”

Gold Star peak is a previously unnamed mountain-top near Anchorage, Alaska, dedicated to service members who died during combat operations.