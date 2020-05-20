Spartan paratroopers ascend Gold Star Peak

Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, show the photographs of fallen Soldiers that they will carry to the top of Gold Star Peak 20 May, 2020, 30 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska. Gold Star Peak is named in honor of all servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

