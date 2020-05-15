U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Frana, the 53rd Test Management Group commander, presides over the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 15, 2020. Frana officiated the ceremony via teleconference, in accordance with the Department of Defense’s travel orders to limit the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather R. Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6218463
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-ZT243-0006
|Resolution:
|8102x4533
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT