72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Frana, the 53rd Test Management Group commander, presides over the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 15, 2020. Frana officiated the ceremony via teleconference, in accordance with the Department of Defense’s travel orders to limit the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather R. Salazar)

