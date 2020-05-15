72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Knerl, the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 15, 2020. The 72nd TES conducts testing and evaluation of new equipment, software and weapons systems for the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather R. Salazar)

