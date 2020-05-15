72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Knerl, the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron outgoing commander, thanks the men and women of the 72nd TES during his change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 15, 2020. The 72nd TES conducts testing and evaluation of new equipment, software and weapons systems for the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather R. Salazar)

