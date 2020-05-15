Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Knerl, the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron outgoing commander, thanks the men and women of the 72nd TES during his change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 15, 2020. The 72nd TES conducts testing and evaluation of new equipment, software and weapons systems for the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather R. Salazar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes a new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Change of Command Ceremony
    72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron
    53rd Test Management Group

