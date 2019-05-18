Members of the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., play a song outdoors under a pavilion on May 18, 2019, during the 2019 Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of people attended the event that included bus tours of the installation, camouflage face painting, a display of native animals by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, military vehicles and equipment, and unit and tenant organization displays. The post holds the open house every year on Armed Forces Day – the third Saturday of May. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 05.18.2019 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 Photo ID: 6218305 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol