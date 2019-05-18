Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2019

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., play a song outdoors under a pavilion on May 18, 2019, during the 2019 Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of people attended the event that included bus tours of the installation, camouflage face painting, a display of native animals by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, military vehicles and equipment, and unit and tenant organization displays. The post holds the open house every year on Armed Forces Day – the third Saturday of May. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

