    History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years [Image 1 of 4]

    History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Visitors stop by Equipment Park during the Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House on May 19, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An estimated 4,000 people or more attended the open house. The open house was held on the grounds of Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area, which includes World War II-era buildings, the Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. People lined up for camouflage face painting, personalized ID tags, an interactive-marksmanship gallery, and military-vehicle and fire-truck displays. They also saw the latest Army medical equipment in use, filled sandbags to build a mock defensive position, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Armed Forces Day Open House

