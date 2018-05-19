History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years

Visitors stop by Equipment Park during the Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House on May 19, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An estimated 4,000 people or more attended the open house. The open house was held on the grounds of Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area, which includes World War II-era buildings, the Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. People lined up for camouflage face painting, personalized ID tags, an interactive-marksmanship gallery, and military-vehicle and fire-truck displays. They also saw the latest Army medical equipment in use, filled sandbags to build a mock defensive position, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

