History of Armed Forces Day stretches back 70 years

Visitors to the 2017 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House participate in the event's activities on May 20, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An estimated nearly 2,000 people attended the event and was held on the grounds of Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area, which includes World War II-era buildings, the Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Attendees enjoyed the many displays, activities, bus tours, and historical areas as well as a special “Welcome Home” ceremony for Vietnam veterans that was held in Rumpel Fitness Center. Fort McCoy also held the South Post 5k Run for dozens of people in observance of the day. Dozens of people attended and the run also served as a time trial for Soldiers looking to join the installation's Army Ten-Miler team. Earlier in the day as well, Fort McCoy members also participated in the "Our Community Salutes" event at Rumpel Fitness Center. “Our Community Salutes”, created in 2009 by Dr. Kenneth E. Hartman, is a national non-profit organization designed to recognize and honor high school seniors who have committed to enlist in the Armed Forces following high school graduation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

