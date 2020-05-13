Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1138th Transportation Company, Missouri Army National Guard, package meals for the Cameron School District summer food service program, at Cameron High School, in Cameron, Missouri, May 5, 2020. The Soldiers help prepare and deliver approximately 1,600 meals daily to around 900 students Monday-Friday. Missouri Guardsmen are assisting local agencies within the community as part of a state-wide effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

