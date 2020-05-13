Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children [Image 7 of 10]

    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children

    CAMERON, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 1138th Transportation Company, Missouri Army National Guard, packages meals for the Cameron School District summer food service program, at Cameron High School, in Cameron, Missouri, May 5, 2020. The Soldiers help prepare and deliver approximately 1,600 meals daily to around 900 students Monday-Friday. Missouri Guardsmen are assisting local agencies within the community as part of a state-wide effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 15:38
    Photo ID: 6218276
    VIRIN: 200513-Z-YI114-0020
    Resolution: 4582x6870
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: CAMERON, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children
    Missouri Guardsmen help feed school children

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    Missouri
    food
    U.S. Army
    Missouri Army National Guard
    Cameron
    face mask
    1138th Transportation Company
    Task Force Bear
    covid19nationalguard
    Cameron High School
    Cameron School District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT