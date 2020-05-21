USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment

200521-N-RF825-1026 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lands on the flight deck of the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently conducting routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
