Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment [Image 15 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment

    JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200521-N-RF825-1055 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently underway conducting routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 12:57
    Photo ID: 6217833
    VIRIN: 200521-N-RF825-1057
    Resolution: 6937x4630
    Size: 1012.63 KB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight Operations
    Strike Fighter Squadron
    aircraft carrier
    aircraft
    USS Ronald Reagan
    carrier strike group 5
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT