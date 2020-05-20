FEMA Region V Regional Administrator James Joseph tours an Alternate Care Facility that was constructed by USACE under FEMA at the Milwuakee County House of Correction in Franklin Wisconsin. There are multiple COVID-19 positive prisoners so an Alternate Care Site was set up in the prison.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 13:08 Photo ID: 6217831 VIRIN: 200520-O-AB413-643 Resolution: 3448x5168 Size: 9.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Region V leadership tours ACS at House Of Correction in Franklin, WI [Image 10 of 10], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.