FEMA Region V Regional Administrator James Joseph tours an Alternate Care Facility that was constructed by USACE under FEMA at the Milwuakee County House of Correction in Franklin Wisconsin. There are multiple COVID-19 positive prisoners so an Alternate Care Site was set up in the prison.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6217826
|VIRIN:
|200520-O-AB413-481
|Resolution:
|4963x3311
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FEMA Region V leadership tours ACS at House Of Correction in Franklin, WI [Image 10 of 10], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS
