    FEMA Region V leadership tours ACS at House Of Correction in Franklin, WI [Image 7 of 10]

    FEMA Region V leadership tours ACS at House Of Correction in Franklin, WI

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    FEMA Region V Regional Administrator James Joseph tours an Alternate Care Facility that was constructed by USACE under FEMA at the Milwuakee County House of Correction in Franklin Wisconsin. There are multiple COVID-19 positive prisoners so an Alternate Care Site was set up in the prison.

