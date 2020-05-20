U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hosalee Parrish, right, of the 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, counts occupants as they pass through the temperature check station at March Air Reserve Base, California, May 20, 2020. Airmen from the Blue Eagles Honor Guard and the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing provide additional screening measures upon base entry to help control the spread of COVID-19 and protect the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US