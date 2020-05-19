Temperature Check Station

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Hoffman with the Blue Eagles Honor Guard from March Air Reserve Base, California, checks the temperatures of personnel entering the base, May 19, 2020. The Blue Eagles Honor Guard patterned with California Air National Guardsmen of the 163d Attack Wing to provide additional screening measures upon entry to help control the spread of COVID-19 and protect the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

