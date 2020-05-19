Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Temperature Check Station

    Temperature Check Station

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Hernandez, right, with the Blue Eagles Honor Guard from March Air Reserve Base, California, checks the temperatures of personnel entering the base, May 19, 2020. The Blue Eagles Honor Guard patterned with California Air National Guardsmen of the 163d Attack Wing to provide additional screening measures upon base entry to help control the spread of COVID-19 and protect the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Temperature Check Station [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

