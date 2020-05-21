Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers called to duty at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers called to duty at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Army National Guard Pfc. Kervis Dunhoo operates a trimmer around a row of headstones May 21, 2020, as he fills in on state active duty for an Arkansas Veterans Cemetery grounds crew. Five Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from Camp Joseph T. Robinson were ordered to duty by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson May 20 at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. A cemetery grounds maintenance crew was put in quarantine after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The Soldiers will backfill the crew and operate heavy equipment to support internment operations at the cemetery. Additionally, the Soldiers will provide grounds maintenance around the cemetery between internment services. The total number of Soldiers and Airmen on duty to support COVID-19 operations in the state is 77, performing 11 Governor-directed missions. The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 10:43
    Photo ID: 6217674
    VIRIN: 200521-Z-NY349-0101
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.28 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers called to duty at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery [Image 2 of 2], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers called to duty at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery
    Soldiers called to duty at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard
    State Active Duty
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT