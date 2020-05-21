NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Army National Guard Spc. Dyana Henderson maneuvers through a row of headstones May 21, 2020, as she fills in on state active duty for an Arkansas Veterans Cemetery grounds crew. Five Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from Camp Joseph T. Robinson were ordered to duty by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson May 20 at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. A cemetery grounds maintenance crew was put in quarantine after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The Soldiers will backfill the crew and operate heavy equipment to support internment operations at the cemetery. Additionally, the Soldiers will provide grounds maintenance around the cemetery between internment services. The total number of Soldiers and Airmen on duty to support COVID-19 operations in the state is 77, performing 11 Governor-directed missions. The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 10:43 Photo ID: 6217673 VIRIN: 200521-Z-NY349-0034 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.53 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers called to duty at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery [Image 2 of 2], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.