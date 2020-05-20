NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

Public Works Department Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Transportation prepares their shuttles and buses to resume service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DC, US
