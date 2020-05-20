Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic [Image 5 of 5]

    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Public Works Department Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Transportation prepares their shuttles and buses to resume service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 10:26
    Photo ID: 6217672
    VIRIN: 200520-N-HG124-1005
    Resolution: 3760x2507
    Size: 355.34 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    transportation
    bus
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    NAVFAC Washington
    COVID-19

