Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic [Image 2 of 5]

    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Jaun Gomez, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling transportation operator drives a shuttle bus behind a protective see-through, plastic enclosure. The enclosure cost approximately $20 to make and consists of a plastic shower curtain, framing wire and some screws and allows the driver to avoid accidental direct exposure to COVID-19 while examining the ID cards of passengers while boarding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 10:26
    Photo ID: 6217652
    VIRIN: 200520-N-HG124-1002
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 274.27 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic
    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic
    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic
    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic
    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    transportation
    bus
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    NAVFAC Washington
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT