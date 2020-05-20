NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

Jaun Gomez, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling transportation operator drives a shuttle bus behind a protective see-through, plastic enclosure. The enclosure cost approximately $20 to make and consists of a plastic shower curtain, framing wire and some screws and allows the driver to avoid accidental direct exposure to COVID-19 while examining the ID cards of passengers while boarding.

