    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic [Image 4 of 5]

    NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    The NAVFAC Washington Transportation Team operating out of Public Works Department Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling is set to resume transportation services to federal workers and military members serving at the Pentagon and installations throughout the National Capital Region on Tuesday, May 26. Passengers and DoD civilian operators will be required to wear face coverings at all times and shuttle capacity is being reduced by more than half to create distance between those onboard. Operators are being given the authority to remove passengers who do not adhere to the rules in order to keep everyone utilizing the shuttles as safe as possible.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 10:26
    Photo ID: 6217670
    VIRIN: 200520-N-HG124-1004
    Resolution: 3349x2232
    Size: 211.42 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    transportation
    mask
    bus
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    NAVFAC Washington
    COVID-19
    face covering

