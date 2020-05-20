NAVFAC Washington Takes on the Challenge of Resuming Shuttle Services During Pandemic

The NAVFAC Washington Transportation Team operating out of Public Works Department Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling is set to resume transportation services to federal workers and military members serving at the Pentagon and installations throughout the National Capital Region on Tuesday, May 26. Passengers and DoD civilian operators will be required to wear face coverings at all times and shuttle capacity is being reduced by more than half to create distance between those onboard. Operators are being given the authority to remove passengers who do not adhere to the rules in order to keep everyone utilizing the shuttles as safe as possible.

