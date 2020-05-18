Maj. Theodore Lich and his wife, Shelly, assemble a heart unity sculpture during a ceremony renewing their wedding vows May 18 on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 09:54
|Photo ID:
|6217635
|VIRIN:
|200518-D-YK045-806
|Resolution:
|2861x2056
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Division West officer and wife renew wedding vows at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal [Image 2 of 2], by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Division West officer and wife renew wedding vows at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal
LEAVE A COMMENT