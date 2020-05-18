Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division West officer and wife renew wedding vows at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    Maj. Theodore Lich and his wife, Shelly, renew their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary during a ceremony at Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., May 18. Maj. Lich serves as the First Army Division West executive officer.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division West officer and wife renew wedding vows at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal [Image 2 of 2], by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    Rock Island Arsenal

