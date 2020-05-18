Division West officer and wife renew wedding vows at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal

Maj. Theodore Lich and his wife, Shelly, renew their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary during a ceremony at Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., May 18. Maj. Lich serves as the First Army Division West executive officer.

