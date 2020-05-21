Division West officer and wife renew wedding vows at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Maj. Theodore Lich, the executive officer for First Army Division West, and his wife, Shelly, were married on May 18, 2010 on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Plans to return to the Caribbean for a renewal of their wedding vows in Antigua on the couple’s 10th anniversary were shuttered by the coronavirus.



Undeterred, the Liches opted to have the ceremony at historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. First Army Command Chaplain, Col. Scott Brown, officiated. While the original planned location for the renewal ceremony was moved, Brown noted the similarities of the new location.



“Ted and Shelly were married on a day not unlike today,” he said. “The wind was blowing, the water was right behind them, they were on an island.”



A decade ago, Brown said, each recited their own vows to each other. The couple did the same during the renewal ceremony, reflecting on their ten years together as they re-committed to each other.



Mrs. Lich told her husband, “You surprised me, captivated me, distracted me, and challenged me like no one else ever has. You’ve guided me spiritually and, above all else, you never gave up on me and have loved me unconditionally. Every day, I fall deeper in love with you. Ted, in the presence of God, our friends, and our family, I recommit myself and our marriage to you – to love you, comfort you, and keep you in sickness and health, for richer or poorer. I will keep myself only unto you for as long as we both shall live.”



Maj. Lich responded by telling his wife that his commitment to the marriage is stronger than ever.



“I have since seen an even more beautiful lady, both inside and out, than the one I originally fell in love with 15 years ago,” he said. “I love you more than words could ever express and am honored and humbled to look forward to our future together.”



After vows were renewed, the couple performed a unity heart ceremony, during which the Liches assembled two hearts into one, signifying their lifetime commitment.



“This is a sculpture they’re going to be able to display in their home to remind them that, 10 years ago today, they gave themselves to each other,” Brown said. “The outer part of the unity heart represents the strength, leadership, and protection of Ted. Shelly’s piece of the unity heart represents the beauty of the many capabilities of the woman and is placed inside ¬the protection of Ted’s heart, completing the sculpture, and representing their two hearts becoming one.”



Editors note: The event was small, private, and followed social distancing

guidelines.

