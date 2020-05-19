NewYork and Connecticut UH-60 Crews conduct fire bucket training over Hudson River

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter manuevers to drop water from a 660 gallon Bambi Bucket into the Hudson River during fire bucket training conducted by aviators from the New York and Connecticut Army National Guards on Tuesday, May 19 in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. Twelve Soldiers were trained during the day-long joint training mission. The training is done annually to prepare for fire season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni.)

