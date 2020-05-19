NewYork and Connecticut UH-60 Crews conduct fire bucket training over Hudson River

Army National Guard Soldiers prepare a 660 gallon Bambi Bucket for use under a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopterr during fire bucket training conducted by aviators from the New York and Connecticut Army National Guards on Tuesday, May 19 at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. Twelve Soldiers were trained during the day-long joint training mission. The training is done annually to prepare for fire season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni.

