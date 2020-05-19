Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York and Connecticut UH-60 Crews conduct fire bucket training over Hudson River [Image 12 of 12]

    New York and Connecticut UH-60 Crews conduct fire bucket training over Hudson River

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Cordar, a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation, speaks to New York and Connecticut National Guard Soldiers preparing to conduct fire bucket trainiing on Tuesday, May 19 at Cammp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. Twelve Soldiers were trained during the day-long joint training mission on how to fly and manuever helicopters with 660 gallon buckets of water slung beneath them. The training is done annually to prepare for fire season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni.)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    TAGS

    Blackhawks
    New York
    Hudson River
    wildfires
    helicopter
    Army
    UH-60
    New York Army National Guard
    Bambi bucket
    bucket training
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CSTS
    NYARNG
    Camp Smith Training Site
    42nd CAB
    water bucket training
    round island

