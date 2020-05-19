New York and Connecticut UH-60 Crews conduct fire bucket training over Hudson River

New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Cordar, a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation, speaks to New York and Connecticut National Guard Soldiers preparing to conduct fire bucket trainiing on Tuesday, May 19 at Cammp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. Twelve Soldiers were trained during the day-long joint training mission on how to fly and manuever helicopters with 660 gallon buckets of water slung beneath them. The training is done annually to prepare for fire season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni.)

