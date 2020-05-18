U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cortavious Stepney, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response crew chief, from Ramsteim Air Base, Germany, plugs in a ground wire during hot pit refueling on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2020. An aircraft’s engine stays running during a hot pit allowing approximately 1,300 gallons of fuel to be administered 30% faster than a typical refueling process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|05.18.2020
|05.21.2020 08:18
|6217570
|200518-F-HT863-0206
|4534x3027
|2.78 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
|0
This work, 52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
