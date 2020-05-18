52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cortavious Stepney, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response crew chief, from Ramsteim Air Base, Germany, plugs in a ground wire during hot pit refueling on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2020. An aircraft’s engine stays running during a hot pit allowing approximately 1,300 gallons of fuel to be administered 30% faster than a typical refueling process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

