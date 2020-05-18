52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Sommerfield,left, and Senior Airman Cortavious Stepney, right, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response crew chiefs, from Ramsteim Air Base, Germany, signal each other while practicing hot pit refueling on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2020. A hot pit is the refueling of an aircraft while its engine is still running. During the refueling process, the aircraft is checked for safety items such as leaks and debris before returning to the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

