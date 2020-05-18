U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, from Ramsteim Air Base, Germany, work alongside 52nd Maintenance Group Airmen to get certified on hot pit refueling operations on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2020. Hot pit refueling is a procedure performed in a combat environment to rapidly refuel aircraft while the aircraft engines are running, resulting in speedy refueling and faster aircraft regeneration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6217569
|VIRIN:
|200518-F-HT863-0154
|Resolution:
|5568x2765
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT