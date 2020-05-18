U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, from Ramsteim Air Base, Germany, work alongside 52nd Maintenance Group Airmen to get certified on hot pit refueling operations on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2020. Hot pit refueling is a procedure performed in a combat environment to rapidly refuel aircraft while the aircraft engines are running, resulting in speedy refueling and faster aircraft regeneration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 08:17 Photo ID: 6217569 VIRIN: 200518-F-HT863-0154 Resolution: 5568x2765 Size: 2.83 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.