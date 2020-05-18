Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified [Image 6 of 7]

    52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, from Ramsteim Air Base, Germany, work alongside 52nd Maintenance Group Airmen to get certified on hot pit refueling operations on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2020. Hot pit refueling is a procedure performed in a combat environment to rapidly refuel aircraft while the aircraft engines are running, resulting in speedy refueling and faster aircraft regeneration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 08:17
    Photo ID: 6217569
    VIRIN: 200518-F-HT863-0154
    Resolution: 5568x2765
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MXG teams up with 435th CRS to get hot pit certified [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Airmen
    spangdahlem
    F-16
    Fighting Falcons
    refueling
    USAFE
    USO
    Europe
    certified
    saber
    52 FW
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    maintainers
    hot pit
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Contingency Response Squadron
    435 CRS
    52 MXG

