U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dan Guthridge, with the 183d Maintenance Squadron, waits by the Jack Joyner-Kersee Center MetroLink Station to inform passengers of COVID-19 testing available at the center manned by the Illinois National Guard at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, Ill., May 19, 2020. The Metro East community-based testing site for COVID-19 serves the entire St. Louis Metro East area with both drive-up and walk-up testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ken Stephens)
|05.19.2020
|05.21.2020 06:25
|6217506
|200519-Z-TL822-1009
|3000x2000
|453.36 KB
|US
|3
|0
|0
