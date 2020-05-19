U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dan Guthridge, with the 183d Maintenance Squadron, waits by the Jack Joyner-Kersee Center MetroLink Station to inform passengers of COVID-19 testing available at the center manned by the Illinois National Guard at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, Ill., May 19, 2020. The Metro East community-based testing site for COVID-19 serves the entire St. Louis Metro East area with both drive-up and walk-up testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ken Stephens)

