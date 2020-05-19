Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metro East Community Based Testing Site

    Metro East Community Based Testing Site

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashland Busman spends time with Benji, a therapy dog belonging to Linda Schuh, Director of Psychological Health for the 126th Air Refueling Wing, during a visit to the COVID-19 testing center manned by the Illinois National Guard at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, Ill., May 19, 2020. The Metro East community-based testing site for COVID-19 serves the entire St. Louis Metro East area with both drive-up and walk-up testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ken Stephens)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:23
    This work, Metro East Community Based Testing Site, by SMSgt Ken Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

