U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashland Busman spends time with Benji, a therapy dog belonging to Linda Schuh, Director of Psychological Health for the 126th Air Refueling Wing, during a visit to the COVID-19 testing center manned by the Illinois National Guard at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, Ill., May 19, 2020. The Metro East community-based testing site for COVID-19 serves the entire St. Louis Metro East area with both drive-up and walk-up testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ken Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:13 Photo ID: 6217492 VIRIN: 200519-Z-TL822-1006 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 519.21 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Metro East Community Based Testing Site [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Ken Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.