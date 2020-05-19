U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashland Busman spends time with Benji, a therapy dog belonging to Linda Schuh, Director of Psychological Health for the 126th Air Refueling Wing, during a visit to the COVID-19 testing center manned by the Illinois National Guard at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, Ill., May 19, 2020. The Metro East community-based testing site for COVID-19 serves the entire St. Louis Metro East area with both drive-up and walk-up testing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ken Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 06:13
|Photo ID:
|6217492
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-TL822-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|519.21 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Metro East Community Based Testing Site [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Ken Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
