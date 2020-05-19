Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission [Image 5 of 5]

    ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Left, Spc. Justin Cole, B. Co. 1st Bn. 214th Avn. Reg. CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief, observes Col. John Broam, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, as he disembarks the helicopter in Grafenwoehr, Germany, with Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commanding general, 7th Army Training Command. The exercise was an opportunity for the 1-3rd ARB, to conduct a training mission May 19, with the full battalion under realistic conditions.

    1st Battalion
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Katterbach Army Airfield
    AH-64 Apache helicopters
    CH-47 Chinook helicopters
    214th Aviation Regiment
    7th Army Training Command
    1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
    Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie

