Spc. Justin Cole, B. Co. 1st Bn. 214th Avn. Reg. CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief, scans the sky and landscape during the 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-3rd ARB) flight exercise May 19. The exercise was an opportunity for the 1-3rd ARB, to conduct a training mission May 19, with the full battalion under realistic conditions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:15 Photo ID: 6217490 VIRIN: 200519-A-JY347-683 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.38 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.