Spc. Justin Cole, B. Co. 1st Bn. 214th Avn. Reg. CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief, scans the sky and landscape during the 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-3rd ARB) flight exercise May 19. The exercise was an opportunity for the 1-3rd ARB, to conduct a training mission May 19, with the full battalion under realistic conditions.
|05.19.2020
|05.21.2020 06:15
|6217490
|200519-A-JY347-683
|6000x4000
|1.38 MB
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|2
|2
|0
This work, ‘Vipers’ show combat capabilities through training flight mission [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
